PM Modi to launch 5G services at India Mobile Congress today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday launch the 5G telephony services, ushering in an era of ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones. 5G will be launched by the Prime Minister in select cities today and it will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years.

The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is estimated to reach USD 450 billion by 2035. Capable of supporting ultra-high-speed internet, the fifth generation or 5G service is expected to unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, serving as a transformational force for Indian society. The three major telecom operators of the country will demonstrate one use case each in front of the Prime Minister to show the potential of 5G technology in India. PM Modi will take a live demo from the dias to monitor the work in real-time through utilising VR and artificial intelligence.