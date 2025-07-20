Pralhad Joshi eyes stricter steps to curb dark patterns in e-commerce

New Delhi, July 20 Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Sunday chaired a meeting with senior officials to review the issue of dark patterns impacting digital consumers.

“Discussed Jago Grahak Jago’s ongoing efforts and explored regulatory measures to curb deceptive online practices and strengthen consumer protection frameworks,” the minister said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the government is also addressing the growing concern around dark patterns in digital commerce. It has directed all e-commerce companies to conduct self-audits to analyse and remove dark patterns in compliance with consumer protection.

Joshi emphasised the importance of responsible industry behaviour, adding that the guidelines on dark patterns were the result of intensive consultations with various stakeholders, including leading e-commerce companies and industry associations.

With mutual agreement reached, the minister urged all companies to now fully comply with the guidelines and integrate them into their internal governance and consumer protection mechanisms.

“The consumers of today are vigilant, informed, and increasingly aware of their rights — they will not tolerate deceit,” said Joshi while chairing a high-level stakeholder meeting here.

The Department of Consumer Affairs convened the meeting, which brought together key representatives from major e-commerce companies, industry associations, voluntary consumer organisations, and national law universities for a focused dialogue on eliminating deceptive online practices.

Highlighting recent developments, Joshi noted a significant surge in consumer complaints related to dark patterns on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH).

“Companies must not wait for the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to intervene. They should proactively recognise and remove these deceptive practices before notices are issued. This is not just regulatory compliance — it’s about building trust with your consumers,” he stated.

He further noted that the creative ideas and technological solutions generated through ‘Dark Patterns Buster Hackathon 2023’ played a pivotal role in empowering the Department, in collaboration with IIT BHU, to develop three powerful consumer protection tools — the Jagriti App, Jago Grahak Jago App, and the Jagriti Dashboard.

"These tools are a testament to our resolve in combating deceptive design practices that mislead consumers online," the minister said.

