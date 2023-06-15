Qualcomm unveils new suite of video collaboration solutions

San Francisco, June 15 Qualcomm Technologies has unveiled the 'Video Collaboration Platform', a new suite of video collaboration solutions that allows original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to easily design and deploy video conferencing products featuring superior video, audio and customisable on-device AI.

The Qualcomm Video Collaboration Platform is a one-stop solution which provides essential hardware and software features specifically customised for video conferencing, the company said in a statement.

"Customers can quickly design and deploy a wide variety of video conferencing products, from enterprise video collaboration systems and huddle room systems to digital whiteboards, to touch controllers and personal devices for the home."

Industry-leading innovations from Qualcomm Technologies in connectivity, compute, AI, audio, and video combine to deliver features that reduce distractions, boost productivity, and let remote meeting callers feel more connected to conference room participants by giving everyone in the room individual views, resulting in an equal viewing experience for all.

Future meeting experiences will have even more powerful video, speech and text capabilities due to the rapid advancement of generative AI.

By distributing workloads across the cloud and edge-based devices, collaboration devices with dedicated hardware support for on-chip AI acceleration will be able to improve these experiences.

"Qualcomm Technologies is continuing to utilise our rich history and leading technologies across connectivity, compute, AI, camera, and audio to ensure today's immersive collaboration solutions are equipped to support the ever-expanding uses for tomorrow," said Dev Singh, Vice President, Business Development and Head of Building, Enterprise & Industrial Automation, Qualcomm Technologies.

