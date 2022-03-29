Raj Subramaniam joins growing list of Indian-origin CEOs

New Delhi, March 29 Indian-American Raj Subramaniam, the newly-appointed President and CEO of the US-based multinational transportation and courier delivery giant FedEx, has joined the high-profile league of Indian, and Indian-origin leaders, who are running some of the most successful businesses and companies across the world.

Subramaniam joins Arvind Krishna, another IITian from Kanpur appointed as CEO of world's oldest technology company IBM Group in January; Parag Agarwal, an IITian from Mumbai who was appointed as Twitter CEO in November last year after Jack Dorsey announced exit; and Anand Eswaran, appointed as CEO of global IT firm Veeam in December 2021.

Others who have created quite a buzz in the world of technology include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Palo Alto Networks CEO and chairman Nikesh Arora, Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga, Arista Networks CEO and President Jayshree V. Ullal, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Reckitt Benckiser CEO Laxman Narasimhan, Albertsons CEO Vivek Sankaran, and Adobe President and CEO Santanu Narayan.

Besides the field of technology, Ind have also made a mark in other sectors.

They include: Leena Nair, who was named global CEO of French luxury group Chanel; Vikram Shankar Pandit, Indian-American banker and investor who is the chairman and chief executive officer of The Orogen Group; Ivan Menezes, CEO of Diageo, one of the world's largest alcoholic beverages companies; and Amrapali Gan, CEO of Only Fans - an internet content subscription service company, among others.

Subramanian would replace Frederick W. Smith, chairman and CEO, who will step down on June 1. Smith will become Executive Chairman, the company announced late on Monday.

Subramaniam was elected to the FedEx Board of Directors in 2020 and will maintain his seat on the Board. Prior to this, he was President and CEO of FedEx Express, the world's largest express transportation company.

