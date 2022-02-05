Reliance Jio services down in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane area

Reliance Jio's network in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane area has been down for the last one hour. Jio Network Down is down from 12.15 pm. Consumer complaints are coming in this regard. The service has been shut down due to some technical issues. The company is working on repairs and the service will be restored soon, the company said. Calling and internet services have been cut off due to Jio's network outage. The company is facing some technical difficulties. As a result, Jio's network is down in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane.

Company employees are working on this. Some technical glitches have been reported. The problem will be fixed soon and everyone will have a network on their mobile, the company said.

Jio's network went down around 12.15 pm. After that, posts started coming down on social media including Twitter about Jio's network outage. Customers also started complaining by calling customer care. Jio's staff then began repair work. However, the cause of the breakdown is not yet known. No information has been provided by Reliance Jio in this regard. Meanwhile, an hour later, Jio's service has not yet been restored.