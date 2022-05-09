Samsung captures Rs 1 lakh and above smartphone market in India

New Delhi, May 9 Riding high on the success of its Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone, Samsung on Monday revealed that it captured 81 per cent share in the overall super-premium market (Rs 1 lakh and above) in the month of March.

The success of Galaxy S22 series also helped Samsung India emerge as the top smartphone maker in the overall premium segment (Rs 30,000 and above) with 38 per cent market share (by volume), according to Counterpoint Research.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra device alone garnered 74 per cent market share (by volume) in March, in the Rs 1 lakh and above price category.

Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head of Product Marketing, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said that the demand for the company's high-end smartphones is now consistently coming from small-town India, especially from the aspirational quarters.

"Galaxy S22 series has been received well in the country and we now see people from tier 2 and 3 towns buying our super-premium smartphones with ease via Samsung Finance+ digital lending platform. We are also seeing a great demand for Galaxy S22 Ultra in the second quarter as well," Babbar told .

Moreover, the South Korean giant emerged as India's top smartphone manufacturer in March with 22 per cent market share (volume) and 27 per cent market share (by value).

Earlier this month, Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India, said that the growth in the month of March points to a stronger double-digit growth for Samsung in the ongoing April-June quarter (Q2).

"Samsung is also looking to consolidate its market leadership in the premium segment in India to 40 per cent by H1 (first half) of this year," Pullan had told .

According to Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint Research, the S22 series had a great start in India, especially for the Galaxy S22 Ultra that merges Note features with the S-series.

"As a result of this, the demand was not only driven by the strong installed base of the previous S series users but also from the Note users as well. Samsung has momentum now in the premium segment as our channel checks are indicating a robust demand going into the second quarter as well," Pathak said.

Not only smartphones, Samsung also led the smartwatch and tablet businesses in India in the month of March.

According to syndicated data, Samsung had 73 per cent market share (by volume) in the smartwatch market and 47 per cent market share (volume) in the tablet business in the month of March.

"We increased our flagship retail footprint to enable consumers to experience our devices not only in metro cities but also in smaller towns," Babbar added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor