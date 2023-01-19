Samsung eyes 75% sales from 5G smartphones in India this year

New Delhi, Jan 19 Samsung India on Thursday said it will have a 5G-first strategy in India to consolidate its smartphone leadership in the country, eyeing to capture 75 per cent sales from its 5G device portfolio this year.

The South Korean company launched two new 5G smartphones Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G that will go on sale on Friday.

"We will not only launch more 5G smartphones but also ensure wider distribution of our 5G smartphones in the country with the objective of securing 75 per cent sales from 5G devices this year," Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, told .

Pullan said that their smartphone business grew in excess of 20 per cent last year, helping them consolidate their market share.

"This year, we expect to grow in strong double-digit, while industry sales are likely to grow in single digit. We're confident about our growth on account of our 5G-first strategy," he added.

Samsung led the India market in 5G smartphone shipments last year.

According to Counterpoint Research, cumulative 5G smartphone shipments are set to exceed 4G smartphone shipments by the end of 2023.

Better availability of networks in major areas will also facilitate 5G smartphone growth in 2023, which is estimated to be 62 per cent (on-year).

The key for mass 5G adoption in India will majorly depend on the introduction of 5G smartphones in the affordable smartphone segment (less than Rs 10,000).

Samsung said that Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G, priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000, will be the most widely distributed smartphones in the country.

Pullan said Samsung's A series portfolio will have 1.6x higher 5G devices than last year.

The company said that its affordability programs through Samsung Finance+ ensure that consumers can buy 5G smartphones at the same EMI as a 4G phone, helping drive the 5G smartphone adoption in the country.

Galaxy A14 5G comes with 6.6-inch FHD+ screen and Galaxy A23 5G ensures an immersive content viewing experience.

Galaxy A23 5G's 120Hz refresh rate enables smooth scrolling and fluid screen transitions. Both phones come with 5000mAh battery and 50MP camera sensor.

