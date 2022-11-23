Samsung introduces Voice Focus feature in its new OS update

New Delhi, Nov 23 Samsung India on Wednesday introduced the Voice Focus feature and One UI 5.0 for Galaxy devices in its Android update.

The company has started rolling out the new updates for Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A73 5G smartphones.

The Voice Focus feature enables the listener to experience the call without any background noise, even if the caller is in a noisy location, according to an official report.

Moreover, this feature allows voice enhancement for clear listening at the caller's end.

With the new One UI 5.0, users will be able to set background images with a wider range of colours and patterns, said the report.

Users can also choose from a variety of preset images, dynamic lock screens, and gallery photos - all in one place.

Additionally, users can create stickers in the gallery, create custom call backgrounds with Augmented Reality (AR) emojis, and much more.

The tech giant has focused on privacy and security as well with the latest upgrade.

The new 'Security and Privacy Dashboard' provides users with an instant overview of the status of various security aspects of their smartphone, such as apps with access to the camera, microphone, and location settings, the report added.

It gives users tips to enhance their device security and to check for app updates and security patches to be future-ready.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor