Samsung to bring Galaxy AI to over 400 million devices by 2025 end, to hire 60,000 in 5 years

New Delhi/Seoul, Sep 18 Samsung has said it aims to bring the Galaxy AI experience to over 400 million devices worldwide by the end of this year.

Samsung launched the world’s first AI phone - the Galaxy S24 series - in 2024, paving the way for AI innovation. From that point on, Samsung has expanded its mobile AI ecosystem by advancing multimodal intelligence and integrating AI across wearables, tablets, PCs and beyond.

According to the company, Galaxy devices are seeing unprecedented demand, with more than 70 per cent of Galaxy S25 users actively using Galaxy AI and the recent launch of the Galaxy Z series bringing Galaxy AI to even more users with the inclusion of Samsung’s most enhanced features through One UI 8.

Galaxy AI has been widely adopted by users over the last two years with Samsung delivering powerful, creative and productive features to users around the globe through its One UI enhancements, and by the end of this year, Samsung aims to bring the Galaxy AI experience to over 400 million devices worldwide.

Some of the most used Galaxy AI features include Photo Assist and Audio Eraser, with the Photo Assist usage nearly doubling among Galaxy S25 users, compared to Galaxy S24. Photo assist offers various AI features to help you edit photos in the Gallery app, while the Audio eraser feature lets you adjust or remove distracting background sounds from your videos.

In partnership with Google, Samsung has also implemented beloved features such as Gemini Live and Circle to Search, with more than half of Galaxy S25 users using Circle to Search daily.

Meanwhile, Samsung Group said on Thursday it plans to employ 60,000 new employees over the next five years to foster future growth engines and create opportunities for young people.

The country's top conglomerate said it will especially focus on hiring new workers in the semiconductor, biotechnology and artificial intelligence sectors, reports Yonhap news agency.

Nineteen affiliates, including Samsung Electronics Co., Samsung C&T Corp. and Samsung Biologics Co., are currently in the process of hiring workers, it added.

Samsung Group has maintained a group-wide open recruitment programme for entry-level workers since 1957.

The group added it will continue to run separate internship programs to give young job seekers experience, while formally hiring verified candidates.

