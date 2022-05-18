Sennheiser unveils premium earbuds in India

New Delhi, May 18 In a bid to expand its offering in the country and offer a better audio experience to userse, German audio brand Sennheiser on Wednesday unveiled launched its Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds in India.

At an introductory price of Rs 21,990, the new earbuds are available across online platforms. It comes in three colour options black, graphite and white.

"Our Momentum series continuously succeeds in redefining the boundaries of possibility," Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser, said in a statement.

"The Momentum True Wireless 3 builds on a powerful heritage. With the Sennheiser Signature Sound, TrueResponse technology, next-level adaptive noise cancellation and an even better fit, these earbuds are the natural successor of the MOMENTUM series," he added.

The company said that the earbuds sets new standards when it comes to sound quality, adaptive noise cancellation (ANC), and wearing comfort.

The new Sound Personalisation feature provides an enhanced sound experience via a guided listening test to setup the perfect sound for each user's individual hearing. In addition, the Smart Control App offers a choice of presets and an equalizer feature to tailor the sound to the user's taste.

The company said that the new Momentum True Wireless 3 may offer a battery life of seven hours, which can be extended to 28 hours using the case.

