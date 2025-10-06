Sensex, Nifty open higher ahead of Q2 earnings season

New Delhi, Oct 6 Indian stock markets opened slightly higher on Monday, supported by gains in banking and IT shares, as investor sentiment improved following the Reserve Bank of India’s recent lending reforms and ahead of the upcoming quarterly earnings season.

At the opening bell, the Sensex rose 67 points, or nearly 0.09 per cent, to 81,274.79, while the Nifty advanced 22 points, or nearly 0.10 per cent, to 24,916.55.

Among the major gainers on the Sensex were Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, TCS, Trent, and Infosys, which climbed up to 1 per cent.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices also moved up by 0.11 per cent and 0.08 per cent, respectively.

Market analysts said the Indian equity benchmarks showed strength despite global uncertainties and domestic challenges.

They attributed the positive momentum to the RBI’s dovish stance, which kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent, while lowering the inflation forecast for FY26 and raising the GDP growth outlook.

“Capital market lending reforms and expectations of strong festive demand also boosted investor confidence,” analysts added.

Analysts, however, advised traders to remain cautious amid ongoing volatility.

“A buy-on-dips strategy remains advisable, especially in leveraged positions. Investors should book partial profits on rallies and use tight stop-losses. Fresh long positions should be taken only if the Nifty sustains above the 25,000 mark,” they said.

This week, market activity is expected to be influenced by corporate earnings announcements, management commentaries on the second half of FY26, developments in the IPO market, the release of FOMC minutes, and US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech.

Hopes of progress in the India-US trade deal are also likely to guide investor sentiment.

On Friday, both benchmark indices had extended their rally for a second straight session.

The Sensex had closed 223.86 points, or 0.28 per cent, higher at 81,207.17, while the Nifty rose 57.95 points, or 0.23 per cent, to settle at 24,894.25.

