Twitter will form content moderation council says Elon Musk

Twitter's new owner billionaire Elon Musk said that the social media company will form a content moderation council and any major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen after such a body has convened.

Musk's comments came a day after he completed the USD 44 billion acquisition of the social media giant. Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes, Musk, 51, tweeted.

To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter’s content moderation policies, he added. Musk has not yet offered details about how his content moderation council will work.

Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise. To everyone who has partnered with us, I thank you. Let us build something extraordinary together.