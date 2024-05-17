Twitter.com to X.com: Elon Musk Changes URL of Microblogging Website

Elon Musk changed the URL name of its social media on Friday, May 17. Yes, you heard it right the main domain name for Musk's 'X' is now x.com from twitter.com. The microblogging website issued a notification on its official website stating, that the company has changed its URL. However, the company's website privacy policy and data setting to remain the same.

X in its notification said, "We are letting you know that we are changing our URL, but your privacy and data protection settings remain the same." Most people still call it "Twitter." But, Musk's social media platform is officially called X.

Also Read | OpenAI’s new demo made me cringe: Elon Musk.

Some users in India began noticing that URLs viewed via X for desktop websites were changing any references of "Twitter.com" to "X.com" automatically.

Elon Musk-Owned Website Changes URL to x.com From twitter.com

BREAKING: X's URL has finally transferred from Twitter to https://t.co/bl9ZdZKbHc!



Users are being shown the below popup. pic.twitter.com/6TljxrxuUO — X Daily News (@xDaily) May 17, 2024

X's Twitter dot com redirect to X dot com

If a user types in "Twitter.com," they will be redirected to "X.com" without the user's permission. Shortly after this revelation, it became clear that X was changing anything ending in "Twitter.com" to "X.com."