Two-Day Exhibition Commemorating National Science Day at NIMHANS

To honor National Science Day, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru will host an exhibition on February 29th and March 1st. This exhibition will spotlight the theme "Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat" (Developed India), showcasing innovations rooted in local expertise and knowledge.

This year’s theme, besides highlighting the importance of self-reliance through science, will also aim to spotlight the pivotal role of indigenous technologies in driving the country forward to the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, NIMHANS in a release said. The event features interactive exhibits, demonstrations, multimedia presentations, quiz contests, and mind games. The exhibition will showcase some of the innovative and cutting-edge scientific activities conducted at NIMHANS. The event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the entry to the exhibition is free, the release stated.



