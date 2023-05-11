Uber launches flight bookings feature for users in UK

London, May 11 Ride-hailing platform Uber has announced a new feature, which will allow users to book flights directly in the app for customers in the UK.

Uber partnered with Canada-based travel agency Hopper to sell national and international flights through the ride-sharing app.

"Perfect for business travellers and tourists alike, our new functionality will make the booking and managing of air travel simple and stress-free, with the booking process taking as little as one minute in the Uber app," Andrew Brem, General Manager at Uber UK, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Moreover, the company said that the new functionality strengthens Uber's ambition to create a seamless door-to-door travel solution.

"The addition of flights to the Uber app is a big win for UK consumers who are looking for an easier way to book travel. This new partnership will offer Uber users choice, transparency and flexibility when booking flights, all in the same place they are already booking their other transportation," Frederic Lalonde, CEO and Co-Founder of Hopper said in a statement.

To book a flight, Uber app users simply need to enter their travel details, including where they will be travelling to and from along with dates.

Customers will then be able to choose their departing and returning flights if booking a round trip. Users will be able to select seats and pay in the app for major carriers, just like they would for any Uber service.

The company further mentioned that the new product rollout follows the launch of "Directions to pickup" a new feature that provides user-friendly maps and guides for those looking for Uber pickup points at some of the world's busiest airports.

In addition to the extensive Uber travel offering, the ride-hailing platform also rolled out access to nationwide car rentals on the app enabling riders to explore everything the UK has to offer.



