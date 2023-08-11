UK cybersecurity giant NCC Group to lay off more employees

London, Aug 11 UK-based cyber security giant NCC Group has confirmed it will lay off more employees, just months after cutting 7 per cent of its workforce.

However, how many employees will be affected is not confirmed.

According to TechCrunch, citing sources, the company is undergoing its second round of layoffs in just six months.

“As set out earlier this year, we have a renewed global strategy in response to changing market dynamics and client demands. These macro forces are affecting the industry as a whole, which is why we must establish strong foundations for the future,” an NCC spokesperson was quoted as saying.

“Regrettably, this means that a relatively small number of our talented colleagues are in consultation and some based in North America have already left NCC Group."

The layoffs follow NCC's announcement in February of plans to lay off 125 employees in the UK and North America.

NCC Group is one of many cybersecurity companies that have laid off employees in recent months.

Earlier this week, cybersecurity company Rapid7 announced to lay off around 470 employees, or 18 per cent of its workforce.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Rapid7 said it was laying off employees as part of a restructuring plan. In connection with the restructuring plan, the company plans to permanently close certain office locations.

Earlier this month, US-based bug bounty and penetration testing platform HackerOne announced to lay off about 12 per cent of its workforce as the global economic slowdown continues to impact the tech community.

The decision of job cuts will affect employees globally, including those in the US, Canada, the UK, the Netherlands and other countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor