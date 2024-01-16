Update Your FASTag KYC Online and Offline with THESE Simple Steps

In a bid to enhance the efficiency of the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system and alleviate traffic congestion at toll plazas, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is gearing up to launch the "One Vehicle, One FASTag" initiative. The primary objective behind this move is to discourage the widespread practice of using a single FASTag for multiple vehicles.

NHAI is urging FASTag users to complete their Know Your Customer (KYC) process, aligning with the guidelines established by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The KYC process is crucial for the proper functioning of the FASTag system and aims to streamline the toll collection process effectively.

As part of the initiative, NHAI emphasizes the importance of individual FASTags for each vehicle to ensure a smoother traffic flow at toll plazas. The agency is actively encouraging FASTag users to adhere to the KYC guidelines set by the RBI for a hassle-free experience.

Documents Required for FASTag KYC Update:

To update their FASTag KYC, users need to provide documents in accordance with RBI guidelines. Accepted documents include Passport, Voter's ID, Aadhar Card, Driving Licence, PAN Card, and NREGA job card (signed by a State Government official). Additionally, users must include a copy of the vehicle's registration certificate along with the KYC documents.

Online Process for Updating FASTag KYC Details:

For online updates, users can follow a simple process on the IHMCL FASTag portal:

Visit the IHMCL FASTag portal. Log in with your mobile number. Click on "My Profile." Check KYC status and select "Customer Type" under the "KYC" tab. Add mandatory fields with ID and address proof documents.

Offline Procedure for Updating FASTag KYC Details:

For those preferring offline methods, users can approach the FASTag issuing bank. By visiting the nearest branch and completing the application form with the required updates, users can ensure their FASTag account reflects the latest data. Relationship managers at the bank are available to assist with the KYC update.

Important Points to Note:

Users must ensure the completion of KYC for their most recent FASTag.

Adherence to the "One Vehicle, One FASTag" directive is crucial for effective management.

Only the latest FASTag accounts will remain active.



Upcoming Deadline and Consequences:

FASTags with sufficient balance but incomplete KYC may face blacklisting or deactivation by banks after January 31st. Users are strongly urged to promptly complete their KYC to avoid disruptions in FASTag services.