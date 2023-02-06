Users report iCloud Backup issues after iOS 16.3 update

San Francisco, Feb 6 After updating to iOS 16.3, some iCloud users have reported that they are experiencing issues with iCloud Drive, Photos and backup upload, and it seems to be related to the absence of two-factor authentication, reports AppleInsider.

The instances follow the update to iOS 16.3 which made security changes to enable physical security keys to be used to secure accounts and expanding Advanced Data Protection outside of the US.

According to the users' reports, they observe a message stating, "An Unexpected Error Occurred. Please try again later."

In most cases, two-factor authentication isn't activated, which is a common thread in the users' reports. However, there are also a few reports of users experiencing the same problem despite two-factor authentication already being enabled, so it might be possible that the cause is something else.

It appears that some users have tried to contact Apple's support for assistance, indicating that the tech giant is aware that something is happening with the system, the report said.

Last month, the iPhone maker had announced that it is expanding its Advanced Data Protection option for users globally.

Meanwhile, in December last year, the tech giant had fixed a zero-day security vulnerability that was actively exploited on most iPhones, in its latest iOS software update.

