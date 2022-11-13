Vee Technologies announces Rs 200 cr expansion plan in TN

Bengaluru, Nov 13 IT services firm Vee Technologies on Sunday announced a Rs 200 crore expansion plan in Tamil Nadu that will create hundreds of new jobs.

Outlining the ambitious expansion plans in the state, Chocko Valliappa, CEO and Managing Director of Vee Technologies said, that the company will "invest Rs 200 crore to grow Vee Technologies' IT enabled services operations by tripling the number of associates in Tamil Nadu beyond 10,000 in the next three years."

Vee Technologies' software delivery centres in Tamil Nadu Salem, Trichy and Chennai with several proprietary platforms service global customers in healthcare, engineering and design space.

Valliappa thanked Tamil Nadu Minister for IT and Digital Services, T Mano Thangaraj, state officials and the Sona Group of Education Institutions for accelerating the state's forays into technology and digital services.

Vee Technologies unveiled the expansion plan to mark 100 years of the Chettinad family home.

"The 100-year old ‘Lakshmi Vilas' (in Poolankurchi, Chettinad) bears a stamp of our wonderful heritage," said Valliappa.

Bengaluru and New York co-headquartered Vee Technologies was set up in 2001 with 50 employees. It now offers IT-enabled Services to global clients from development centres in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in India and the Philippines and the US.

Vee's software, analytics and strategic IT services clients are made up of hundreds of hospitals including six of the top 10 US hospitals, deploying proprietary platforms and tools.

To support Vee Technologies' expansion plan, it has engaged recruitment enabler HireMee to assess, screen and shortlist potential graduates using AI-powered HireMee Pro platform to hire associates for its India software facilities in the country.

