Video gaming company EA to lay off about 670 employees

San Francisco, Feb 29 Popular video gaming company EA (Electronic Arts) is laying off 5 per cent of its workforce, or nearly 670 employees.

The company’s CEO Andrew Wilson said that the move is to “streamline our company operations to deliver deeper, more connected experiences for fans everywhere.”

EA had about 13,400 employees as of 2023, according to media reports.

“We are also sunsetting games and moving away from development of future licensed IP that we do not believe will be successful in our changing industry,” Wilson wrote in a memo to staff.

The job cuts will support EA’s “strategic priorities and growth initiatives.”

“We are continuing to optimize our global real estate footprint to best support our business,” Wilson said.

In March last year, EA had laid off around 6 per cent of its workforce amid global macro-economic uncertainties.

At the time, Wilson had told employees that as the company drives greater focus across its portfolio, "we are moving away from projects that do not contribute to our strategy, reviewing our real estate footprint, and restructuring some of our teams".

Earlier this week, Sony announced to lay off about 900 employees in its PlayStation division, or 8 per cent of its workforce.

