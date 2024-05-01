We are deeply concerned: Delhi schools react after bomb threats

New Delhi, May 1 After receiving the terrifying bomb threats mentioning the presence of numerous explosive devices within the school premises, the schools on Wednesday said that they are deeply concerned.

Multiple schools in Delhi/NCR, including DPS Dwarka, Sanskriti School, Indian School, St Thomas School, and Amity School in Pushp Vihar, received chilling bomb threats via email. Following this, some informed parents that the schools would be closed on Wednesday, while others sent children home.

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Chief Atul Garg, the department received bomb threat calls from over 80 schools across Delhi/ NCR.

However, nothing suspicious has been found so far.

"We are deeply concerned about the recent bomb threats that have disrupted several schools in Delhi, including one of our associate schools. The safety and security of our students, staff, and school community are our top priority. We are working closely with the authorities to ensure the continued safety of our school premises, and our staff are trained to respond effectively to emergencies,” said Dr Amrita Bahl, Chief Education Officer, GD Goenka Public School, Dwarka.

“We urge all parents, students, and staff to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information to the authorities immediately," she added.

She also thanked the “authorities for their swift response and cooperation in this matter”.

Meanwhile, police said that they have roped in the Special Cell also to trace the origin of the email and its IP address.

“More than 40 schools have been searched by the teams and nothing suspicious has been found. Bomb squads are continuing the search. The mail was received in the early hours by schools,” said a senior police official earlier, noting that an investigation was going on.

Speaking to IANS, Nikita Tomar Mann, Principal at Indraprastha Global School (IPGS) in Delhi-NCR, asked people to maintain calm, “behave maturely and not indulge in rumour-mongering”.

“I request as an educator that the schools that received the threat must respond appropriately and ensure the safety and security of all the children on the school premises. At the same time, the other schools in the neighbourhood must ensure that they do not participate in the panic by unnecessarily sending messages and creating panic by shutting schools and early dispersals because it's leading to a lot of anxiety and fear in the parents,” she added.

