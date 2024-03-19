WhatsApp New Feature Update: Users Can Now Share Videos Up to 1 Minute on Status, See Details

WhatsApp, India's popular messaging app has been on a roll with introducing new features. Recently, the company introduced a screenshot block. Now, the company is preparing to come up with a major update on the status video. With the advent of this new feature, users will be able to share up to a minute of video on the status update.

Currently, only a 30-second video can be posted on Status on WhatsApp. However, with the arrival of this new feature, the duration of the status video will increase. WABetaInfo announced the new feature on Twitter. Not only this, WABetaInfo has also shared a screenshot of the new feature.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.6: what's new?



WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to share videos of up to 1 minute in length via status updates, and it’s available to some beta testers! Some users may get the same feature with the previous update.https://t.co/jtNAqaAb8npic.twitter.com/fHOidmCPRO — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 19, 2024

In demand for a long time

The company is introducing this new feature for beta users. Beta users can see this update in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.6. Users have been demanding to share big videos in status for a long time. This feature will be introduced for other users only after the beta test is completed.

Apart from the status update feature, WhatsApp is also working on another feature. In this feature, you will be able to scan the QR code for UPI payments on WhatsApp. WaBetaInfo reports that the company is beta-testing the feature. The feature will be introduced to global users only after testing.