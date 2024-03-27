Who Is Pavan Davuluri? All You Need To Know About New Microsoft Windows Chief

Pavan Davuluri, an alumnus of IIT Madras, has been appointed as the new head of Microsoft Windows and Surface following the departure of Panos Panay, who moved to Amazon last year. Previously, Windows and Surface divisions were led separately by Mikhail Parakhin and Pavan Davuluri, respectively. Now, Davuluri has taken on the combined leadership role for both product lines.

Assuming his new position, Pavan Davuluri will directly report to Rajesh Jha, Microsoft's head of experiences and devices. Jha said in a memo that Microsoft is restructuring its Windows and devices team to streamline operations. "This restructuring will allow us to adopt a comprehensive approach to developing silicon, systems, experiences, and devices that encompass both Windows client and cloud services in this AI-driven era," stated the memo, as reported by The Verge.

Who is Pavan Davuluri?

Pavan Davuluri, a distinguished alumnus of IIT Madras, boasts over 23 years of experience with Microsoft. After completing his post-graduation at the University of Maryland, Davuluri embarked on his journey with Microsoft, initially serving as the Reliability Component Manager.

Davuluri has entered the exclusive circle of Indian Americans at the helm of Silicon Valley's leading tech corporations. Sundar Pichai, hailing from Madurai and also an IIT graduate, serves as the CEO of Google's parent entity, Alphabet. Satya Nadella has held the CEO position at Microsoft since 2014. Noteworthy Indian-origin CEOs of prominent global tech firms include Ravi Kumar S of Cognizant, Arvind Krishna of IBM, Nikesh Arora of Palo Alto Networks, Neal Mohan of YouTube, and Shantanu Narayen of Adobe.