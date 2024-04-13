X CEO asks brands to reconsider partnerships that made decisions based on wrong data

New Delhi, April 13 Elon Musk-run X CEO Linda Yaccarino on Saturday urged advertisers to reconsider partnership with the company that made decisions based on the erroneous data.

According to the company, DoubleVerify (DV), a company responsible for providing Brand Safety measurements to major advertisers, has been showing an incorrect graphical error of X's Brand Safety Rate on their user interface dashboard from October last year to March 2024.

However, the company has now taken full responsibility for showing an incorrect and substantially lower Brand Safety Rate for X within the user's dashboard and also communicated this to affected advertisers, it added.

"For months, DV displayed an extremely low and misleading Brand Safety Rating for X. That's had a significant impact on our business," Yaccarino wrote.

"Now that the error has been recognised, apologised for and corrected -- I urge those advertisers who have made partnership decisions with X based on the erroneous data to reconsider," she added.

X-owner Musk also thanked DoubleVerify for correcting their mistake regarding brand safety on this platform.

"Thank you DoubleVerify for correcting your mistake regarding brand safety on this platform. When measured accurately, brand safety on X is extremely good," he said.

Meanwhile, Musk has said that Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta does not share actual advertisement metrics while his X platform gives better returns than the Facebook owner.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor