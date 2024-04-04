X Launches Community Notes Program in India for Fact-Checking Tweets

Elon Musk-owned Micro-blogging website X (formerly known as Twitter) launched its community notes program for users in India on Thursday, April 4. This new feature will allow users to contribute to the fact-checking of tweets sent out by users and intermediaries on the platform.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk informed us on Thursday that the Community Notes will be active in India starting today, April 4. The contributors in India will join community notes starting today (Thursday).

Community Notes now active on India! https://t.co/cLcpcTIlcT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 4, 2024

“Welcome new contributors in India. Our first contributors are joining today, and we’ll be expanding over time. As always, we’ll monitor quality to ensure that notes are found helpful by people from different points of view,” the company’s affiliate handle Community Notes tweeted early on Thursday India time.

According to X, community notes help the world by fact-checking misleading information. The social media intermediary invites people from different perspectives to join as contributors to community notes. It does not, however, allow a tweet or a post on X to be ‘fact-checked’ based on the number of contributors who have written for or against the tweet.

X, therefore, believes that contributors who similarly rate a particular note over multiple instances are likely to have similar perspectives compared to those who differ from them.

🇮🇳 भारत में नए योगदानकर्ताओं का स्वागत है 👋



हमारे पहले योगदानकर्ता आज शामिल हो रहे हैं, और हम समय के साथ विस्तार करते रहेंगे। हमेशा की तरह, हम यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए गुणवत्ता की निगरानी करेंगे कि नोट्स विभिन्न दृष्टिकोण से लोगों के लिए उपयोगी साबित हों।



कम्युनिटी नोट्स के… https://t.co/QPqNk4MpJm — Community Notes (@CommunityNotes) April 4, 2024

“Community Notes assesses "different perspectives" entirely based on how people have rated notes in the past. If people who typically disagree in their ratings agree that a given note is helpful, it's probably a good indicator the note is helpful to people from different points of view,” according to X.