Zomato builds shelter points with internet, washrooms for gig workers

New Delhi, Feb 16 Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Thursday announced it is building public infrastructure to support the entire gig economy and delivery partners of various companies.

Called 'The Shelter Project,' the initiative will help delivery partners rest at those points that will offer clean drinking water, phone-charging stations, access to washrooms, high-speed internet, a 24×7 helpdesk and first-aid support.

"We recognise that delivery partners face multiple challenges while on the job, from navigating through traffic to delivering orders in inclement weather conditions," said Goyal.

"We believe that by providing a space for all delivery partners to rest, recharge, and take a moment for themselves, we can create a better environment that promotes their physical and mental health," he added.

According to the online food delivery platform, hundreds of delivery partners from different companies are use these rest points.

"We already have two rest points operational in Gurgaon and have plans to create more rest points in the most densest clusters of our food delivery business," said Goyal.

The company currently has more than 3 lakh delivery partners across the country.

The company's adjusted revenue witnessed a 66 per cent growth to Rs 2,363 crore (YoY) for the quarter ended December 31.

Goyal had said that the long-term opportunity remains large and exciting.

"We continue to stay focused on our long-term growth vectors without worrying too much about near-term growth pressures," he said.

The company added 23 million new customers in CY22 as compared to 23.6 million in CY21.

