Zomato Terminates 5,000 Delivery Boys Every Month, Says CEO Deepinder Goyal

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal revealed that the food delivery platform terminates about 5,000 delivery persons every month due to their violations. He further explained that action is taken after finding an individual performing fraud with customers and the company.

Speaking in one of the podcasts of Raj Shamani, Goyal said some delivery boys marked orders as delivered despite the order still being with them and in some cases, they fail to provide the change amount for cash-on-delivery orders. He is not even this; the company also sees 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh workers depart voluntarily every month.

He said some part-timers joined voluntarily every month to meet immediate financial needs and exit once those targets are reached. To maintain its fleet, the company onboards an equivalent number of new partners monthly. The delivery partners also addressed fake customer-side fraud, which is the next challenge for the company.

Some delivery boys placed hair in meals to get a refund from food partners or eateries. Some send AI-generated images of such and damaged items. He said the company analysed systems of both customers and delivery partners during disputes.

CEO Goyal claimed that sometimes due to such frauds or activities, the company face financial loss in 50% to 70% of reported cases. He noted that while he does not monitor rivals' operations daily, Swiggy remains a formidable opponent.