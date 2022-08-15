Zoom fixes most dangerous meeting bug on Apple macOS

New Delhi, Aug 15 Online video collaboration platform Zoom has fixed the most dangerous bug on Apple macOS that could allow hackers to take control of users' operating system when they open the meeting app.

The company said in a security update that the Zoom client for meetings for macOS, starting with version 5.7.3 and before 5.11.5, "contains a vulnerability in the auto update process".

"A local low-privileged user could exploit this vulnerability to escalate their privileges to root," said the company,

Zoom acknowledged the issue (CVE-2022-28756) and said it has issued a fix in version 5.11.5 of the app on Mac, which users can now download.

Earlier, a security researcher found a way that an attacker could leverage the macOS version of Zoom to gain access over the entire operating system.

According to The Verge, details of the exploit were released in a presentation by Mac security specialist Patrick Wardle at the Def Con hacking conference in Las Vegas last week.

Zoom earlier fixed some of the bugs involved but the most dangerous one was still left on macOS, which has now been fixed.

The exploit worked by targeting the installer for the Zoom application, which needs to run with special user permissions to install or remove the main Zoom application from a computer.

