Asian Games: Bhambri, Raina clean sweep Pakistan mixed doubles pair, enter next round 

Hangzhou [China], September 26 : The Indian pair of Yuki Bhambri and Ankita Raina put up a commanding performance against the Pakistan pair of Sarah Khan and Aqueel Khan to book their place in the next round of the mixed doubles event in the Asian Games.

The Indian duo cruised in both sets and took away the match 6-0, 6-0.

Earlier, Anika tasted defeat in the women's doubles event. Ankita Raina and Prathana Thombare crashed out of the event as they lost 5-7, 2-6 to Thailand’s Anchisa Chanta and Punin Kovapitukted in round 2.

India’s top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal sealed his place in the quarterfinals of men's singles after pulling off a dominant display in the Round of 16.

Sumit defeated Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev in two straight sets.

The Indian tennis star faced a tough challenge from Zhukayev in the first set. He made Nagal toil hard for each point and the set went into a tie-breaker with the score reading 6-6. Sumit eventually pocketed the first set 7-6.

Sumit fared well in the second set and won it 6-4 to advance into the men’s singles quarterfinal.

