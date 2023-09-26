Asian Games: Sumit Nagal storms into tennis quarterfinals

Hangzhou [China], September 26 : Asian Games: Sumit Nagal storms into tennis quarterfinalsAsian Games: Sumit Nagal storms into tennis quarterfinals.

Nagal, who is seeded fifth in Hangzhou, will now prepare for the quarterfinals following his two straight-set victories against Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev.

The Indian tennis player faced a tough challenge from Zhukayev in the first set. He made Nagal toil hard for each point as the first set went into a tie-breaker with the score reading 6-6. Nagpal eventually pocketed the first set 7-6.

Nagal fared well in the second set as he managed to break Zhukayev's serve. He took away the second set 6-4.

In the women's doubles event, Indian pair of Ankita Raina and Prathana Thombare crashed out of the event.

They lost 5-7, 2-6 against Thailand’s Anchisa Chanta and Punin Kovapitukted in round 2.

