Australian Open: Andrey Rublev downs Dominic Thiem; Taylor Fritz battles past Basilashvili

Andrey Rublev produce a stunning performance to advance into the second round of the ongoing Australian Open defeating Dominic Thiem in the opening round here at the John Cain Arena on Tuesday.

In a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory, the fifth-seeded player followed a familiar game plan as he dominated the match with his booming forehand and serve.

Thiem displayed intense competition, although he was defeated by late breaks in each of the opening two sets. In the final set, which he dominated from the outset, Rublev left no room for doubt after saving the only two break points he faced in the second set.

Rublev was especially happy that the match was completed in a timely two hours and ten minutes despite the oppressively hot circumstances in John Cain Arena.

In the second round, Max Purcell from Australia or Emil Ruusuvuori are the opponents of Rublev. Rublev, who has reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament six times, is attempting to go farther in his 17th major tournament.

As he continues his recovery from wrist surgery in 2021, Thiem, who advanced to the Australian Open final in 2020, enters this year's competition as a wild card. He has now lost seven straight matches to players ranked in the top 10, with his most recent victory coming at the 2020 Nitto ATP Finals.

"When you see that you have to play against Dominic, it's never easy. Plus we are really good friends. I know that he's going through a not easy time, so I just want to wish him all the best, to wish him to come back on the same level that he belongs as fast as possible," Rublev said of the marquee matchup.

"It's super hot today so I'm really happy that I was able to win in straight sets to save some energy for the next match," he said after firing 33 winners in the victory.

Elsewhere at John Cain Arena, Taylor Fritz made a strong start to his 2023 Australian Open campaign with a 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 win against Nikoloz Basilashvili on Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

