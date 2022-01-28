Australian Open: Mladenovic, Dodig claim mixed doubles title

France's Kristina Mladenovic and Croatia's Ivan Dodig clinched the mixed doubles title on Friday at the 2022 Australian Open.

Mladenovic and Dodig defeated the Aussies wildcards Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler 6-3, 6-4 in the Australian Open mixed doubles championship.

For Mladenovic, it was her second career mixed doubles title. She took home the first of five trophies to be awarded at this year's event.

"You guys have no idea how many times we texted each other, (saying) let's play mixed," Mladenovic told the crowd during the trophy presentation. "And finally it happened, so thank you (Ivan) for playing with me. I had an amazing time, and what a way to finish our first time on court together."

Added Dodig, addressing the crowd: "Thank you guys, for coming. We all know that it's a difficult time. You guys had it here very difficult. We all are struggling. But it's amazing... last year I played a final here and there was no crowd. This year it's much better. You guys are great."

Dodig won the men's doubles title at Melbourne Park last year with Filip Polasek, and was already a three-time Grand Slam mixed doubles champion.

Mladenovic, meanwhile, is now an eight-time Grand Slam champion, with three mixed doubles trophies accompanying her five in women's doubles.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor