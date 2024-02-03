Davis Cup: Ramkumar, Sriram help Team India to take 2-0 lead over Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 3 : Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sriram Balaji powered Team India to a 2-0 lead over Pakistan in singles matches here on Saturday in the Davis Cup tie between the two countries.

In the play-off first-round tie of Group 1, Ramkumar sealed a 6-7, 7-6, 6-0 win over Pakistan's Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi. The Indian player made a solid comeback in the game after losing the set. The match lasted for more than two hours.

On the other hand, Sriram clinched a 7-5, 6-3 win over Aqeel Khan in a match that lasted over an hour. The Indian player dominated the game and won it in straight sets.

The doubles and reverse singles of the Davis Cup will be played on Sunday.

Team India reached Islamabad on Saturday ahead of the Davis Cup World Group -1 Playoff Tie between the two countries.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi had earlier visas to the Indian Davis Cup team, including the support staff, for the match.

The Indian Davis Cup squad has travelled to Pakistan for the first time since 1964. India defeated Pakistan 4-0 in their most recent neutral venue match in 2019.

The Indian tennis team's finest Davis Cup performances were in 1966, 1974, and 1987, when they finished at second place.

Team India: Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan, N Sriram Balaji, Saketh Myneni, Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha, Digvijay SD Prajwal Dev (reserve), Rohit Rajpal (captain).

