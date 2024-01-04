Former champion Victoria Azarenka seals spot in Brisbane quarterfinals

Brisbane [Australia], January 4 : Two-time former champion Victoria Azarenka advanced to the Brisbane International quarterfinals with a 7-5, 6-2 victory against France's Clara Burel.

In their first-ever clash, eighth-seeded Azarenka, the World No.23, took one hour and 33 minutes to defeat 22-year-old Burel, a former junior World No.1 currently ranked No.56.

After Azarenka took a 4-1 lead in the first set, the match became tough; she dropped three straight games, and Burel had a break point for a 5-4 lead, before reestablishing herself in a straight-sets victory.

The 34-year-old is through to the quarters at the tournament for the fifth time in her career.

"I think she played really well. I have to give her credit. She was changing up the game, really passing me so well today. I was trying to be aggressive, come to the net, but I felt like she was really on top of me. She did some amazing passing shots, some counter-attack balls," Azarenka was quoted as saying by WTA.

"I felt like I started really well, and maybe [then] let her play her game too much. It was a very competitive match. Whenever I needed, I was able to step up my game," she added.

Burel more than doubled Azarenka's winner total (30 to 14) in defeat but also committed more than twice as many unforced mistakes (22 to 10). But it was break point conversion that decided the match: both ladies had five opportunities, and while Azarenka broke four times, Burel only broke once.

Azarenka was a finalist in 2014 and won in Brisbane in 2009 and 2016. Karolina Pliskova, another past event repeat champion, might be up next. However, the No.16 seed and three-time champion must first defeat No.3 seed Jelena Ostapenko in the third round.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor