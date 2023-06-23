"I like to put on videos of Federer, Murray...": Carlos Alcaraz on grasscourt preparation

London [UK], June 23 : World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz has said that he has been trying to emulate the likes of Roger Federer and Andy Murray in their grasscourt movement.

At the 2023 Queen's Club Championships, Alcaraz is playing on grass for the third time at the tour level. The Spaniard is also competing in this event for the first time on grass courts outside of Wimbledon, where he competed in 2021 and 2022.

The World No. 2 won his debut match of the grass court season on Tuesday after a scare from France's Arthur Rinderknech. The score was 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3).

As Alcaraz builds his confidence on the grasscourt, he shared some insight into how he has developed his game.

"One of the keys to improving on the most challenging surface on the circuit, in addition to playing more games, is to follow the example of the best. That helps a lot," Carlos Alcaraz said, as per ATP.com.

"I've always said that on grass you have to move well and from there, everything else. Speaking for myself, I like to put on videos of Federer, of Murray, who are among the players who move best on grass," he said.

While he also admires Novak Djokovic's grass court prowess, the Spaniard thinks the four-time defending Wimbledon champion's fancy footwork is a bridge too far, at least at this point in his career.

"I'm not talking about Djokovic because Djokovic slides like [on a] clay court. [That is] not my case, but I try to put similar stuff in my game that Roger and Andy does in the grass," added Alcaraz.

Asked to expand on what he's learned about moving on grass, he explained how it differs from navigating clay and hard courts.

"Moving on grass, as I said a few times, for me is the key to everything on grass. It's the key if you are playing well or not," Alcaraz said, noting that he has grown in confidence after two strong matches at the London ATP 500 event.

"You have to be more focused on the footwork here. I can't slide as I do on clay or on hard court, so you have to know that and, practising from that part, you have to adapt your moves or your hit on grass," said the World No. 2.

