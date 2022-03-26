Iga Swiatek to become Poland's first World No 1 in tennis history

The 20-year-old Iga Swiatek is set to become Poland's first World No. 1 in tennis history.

After her 6-2, 6-0 victory over Viktorija Golubic on Friday night at the Miami Open, Swiatek secured the WTA Tour's No.1 ranking. It will become official on Monday, April 4, when the newly retired Ashleigh Barty's name will come off the list at her request.

Swiatek becomes the 28th woman to reach the WTA summit. By comparison, since the rankings were introduced in 1975, there have been 184 major tournaments, with 52 different women winning titles.

She's the youngest player to make her No.1 debut since Caroline Wozniacki, who was 216 days younger, in 2010.

Swiatek is currently the WTA's most in-form player. She's on a career-best 12-match winning streak and has a tour-high 21 wins this year, with WTA 1000 titles in Doha and Indian Wells.

( With inputs from ANI )

