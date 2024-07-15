"It is a dream for me, winning this trophy": Carlos Alcaraz after his Wimbledon triumph

London [UK], July 15 : Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz said that it is a dream for him to win the Wimbledon title. Alcaraz won his second consecutive Wimbledon title after beating Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) at the centre court in London.

Speaking after the match, Alcaraz said that he wants to keep going. He added that it was a 'great feeling' to play at the centre court and win the trophy.

"It is a dream for me, winning this trophy... I want to keep going but it is a great feeling to play in this beautiful court and to lift this amazing trophy. This is the most beautiful tournament, most beautiful court and most beautiful trophy," Alcaraz was quoted by ATP's official website as saying.

The Spanish tennis player said that he tried to stay calm and positive against Djokovic in the final match of the 2024 Wimbledon. He also accepted that it was a difficult game.

"It was difficult for me. I tried to stay calm, I tried to stay positive at that situation, going into the tiebreak, and I tried to play my best tennis. That's all I was thinking about. I'm really glad that at the end I could find the solution and I'm happy to be in this situation."

Recapping the Wimbledon 2024 final, the Spanish tennis player started off well and took command of the match as he won the set 6-2 against the Serbian. The first set was one-sided after Alcaraz received a double break and ended it in 41 minutes.

Alcaraz kept his momentum and won the second set 6-2. Djokovic was struggling in the second set and failed to make a comeback.

The Serbian tennis player tried to bounce back in the third set but Alcaraz didn't let go easily. Djokovic started well in the third set and gave a tough fight to his opponent but the Spaniard gave a tough fight and forced the match into the tiebreak. Alcaraz kept his nerves cool and won the tiebreak 7-4.

The Spaniard dominated the game from the very first moment and won the Wimbledon 2024 final in straight sets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor