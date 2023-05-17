Italian Open: Holger Rune outplays defending champion Novak Djokovic to reach SFs

Rome [Italy], May 17 : Holger Rune on Wednesday produced a masterclass performance and kept his focus to overcome Novak Djokovic in a thrilling quarter-final at the Italian Open.

The 20-year-old Danish tennis player prevailed 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 to seal a win against the World No. 1 in a match that lasted for two hours and 19-minute triumph.

The 20-year-old will face Casper Ruud or Francisco Cerundolo in his third ATP Masters 1000 semi-final. Although a six-time champion Djokovic won the second set after the players had been forced to leave the court due to rain for just over an hour, Rune refocused and won the match at the Foro Italico in two hours and 19 minutes.

The Dane had raced to win the opening set against the defending champion and top seed Djokovic, who was treated by the physio at 2-1 in the second set.

Despite reclaiming the break, the World No. 7 was under pressure fitting to stay in the second set when the weather forced play to be suspended at 6-2, 4-5, 0/30 in the game.

"It's really a big win for me. Obviously I did it last year in Paris as well, but every match is a huge challenge for me when I play against Novak. He's one of the greatest that's ever played the game. I knew I had to be at my best and I said it yesterday, and I was today. I'm super proud of myself and I enjoyed every moment out there," ATP.com quoted Rune as saying after his win over World No.1.

"I stay humble of course. I have a lot to achieve. I think you should always be humble. I think I am, I hope so and I hope people see me this way. I'm a huge fighter on the court and I leave everything when I play my matches. I'm super proud I was able to get the victory today. I had to fight hard and play my best tennis," said Rune.

"Huge credit to Novak, I'm a big fan of his. He's a huge inspiration and I wish him all the best," he added.

The Serbian was powerless to stop Rome debutant Rune in the decider, and the Danish tennis player showcased his combination of power from the baseline and savvy drop shots to prevail over World No.1 to clinch the semifinal berth.

"I know at the end, when Novak goes into this mode, nothing can come at him and he plays really free and aggressive. When you want to close the match, it's really difficult. He puts a lot of pressure on you, but I managed to hit some good shots and stay brave. That was the most important," said Rune.

"I think I was a little less brave in the second set but after the rain delay, I managed to come out and be brave even though I lost the set. I just told myself, 'Okay, it's all right, I just have to keep going," World No. 7 said,

