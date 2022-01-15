Madison Keys dominates Alison Riske to clinch Adelaide 250 title

Madison Keys put on a commanding performance in the Adelaide international 2 final on Saturday, surrendering just three games against fellow American Alison Riske.

Playing in her first final since January 2020, Keys clinched her first title in two-and-a-half years with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Riske.

Entering Adelaide at World No.87, her lowest ranking in nine years, Keys returns to the Top 60 by winning the title: this week, the former World No.7 defeated five players ranked ahead of her, including three seeds.

She belted 28 winners to Riske's three in the 66-minute rout and clinched her sixth career WTA singles title. Keys' last title came at the Cincinnati in August 2019.

She also extended her dominance against Riske to six wins in seven career meetings, a streak that dates back eight years.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor