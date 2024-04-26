Madrid Open: Andrey Rublev outclasses Facundo Bagnis, seals spot in third round

Madrid [Spain], April 26 : The World No. 8 Andrey Rublev barked a four-match losing streak on Friday as he got the better of Argentine Facundo Bagnis to reach the third round of the ongoing Madrid Open.

Rublev outclassed 6-1, 6-4 Bagnis to reach the third round in Madrid for the fourth consecutive year after one hour and 30 minutes clash.

"It feels really great after a while to start with a win and I'm happy with my performance. I think I played a good match, for the first round especially being in completely different conditions compared to other tournaments, and I played a good level," Rublev said as quoted by ATP.

The 26-year-old will aim for his victory against Bagnis can kickstart his season on a high note. The seventh seed will meet Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round after the home hope defatted NextGenATP Chinese star Shang Juncheng 7-5, 6-3.

"This week I started to feel that I'm more relaxed. I was practising well and the mood was different since I arrived here. That's why I had the feeling I should win one match at least," said Rublev.

In other early action, Tommy Paul advanced 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-4 after surviving a scare against Slovakian qualifier Lukas Klein. The American missed Monte-Carlo because of an injury, but he is making his clay-court debut this season. Francisco Cerundolo, who defeated Fabian Marozsan 6-2, 7-6(5) will face Paul next.

Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild, who defeated Daniil Medvedev at Roland Garros last year, defeated Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-4. In the third round, Seyboth Wild will face World No.3 Carlos Alcaraz.

