"My goal is to change colour of my medal": Asian Games bronze medallist Ankita Raina

Hangzhou [China], September 23 : Indian tennis player Ankita Raina is aiming to change the colour of her 2018 Asian Games bronze medal in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Ankita said, "I had a medal in the Asian Games 2018 in singles, winning a bronze medal, so definitely my goal is to change the colour of the medal this time."

Ankita expressed that she is honoured to represent India third time in the Asian Games.

“Representing India has always been my dream. I am playing Asian Games for the third time," she said.

The Indian player is set to play in all three formats; singles, women's doubles and mixed doubles and hoping to clinch medals in as many as possible.

“I also have women's double and mixed double. It will be great as many medals as we can," she said.

“For my travelling, I had the support from the sports authority of Gujarat since last year Puneet Balan group has helped me a lot," she further said.

Ankita also mentioned her 2018 Asian Games mixed double match with star player Rohan Bopanna where they missed to win medal for the country.

“It was a great experience to play with Rohan he has been there for such a long time and to have such an experienced player it is a completely different experience and honour....I remember that match, it was a close match….we stepped for the match which was the medal decider which went to tie break. We were the favourites but this is how the game is,” she said.

Indian player Rutuja Bhosale also spoke toand said that she feels amazing to have the Indian flag around her chest.

“It is a great honour to represent India, it is really amazing feeling to have the Indian flag around your chest and to be able to do, what you are working for.”

Rutuja shared her excitement for playing alongside Bopanna in a mixed double. She said, “I am supposed to play mixed with Rohan this time at the Asian Games. He is doing well for India, it is not pressure but it is a privilege to play with Rohan. Playing beside Rohan gives you the hope that you can win a medal for the country.”

