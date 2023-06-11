Stuttgart Open: Fit-again Nick Kyrgios 'super excited' for his comeback

Stuttgart (Germany), June 11 Nick Kyrgios, who has been out of action for last seven months due to injury, is now fit and 'super excited' to make his comeback as the Australian competes as the eighth seed next week at the Stuttgart Open, where he is set to play his first singles match since last October in Tokyo.

The 28-year-old played in the doubles at the 2022 ATP Finals alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis, but has not competed this season after undergoing surgery to repair a small tear in his left lateral meniscus in January.

"I wouldn't say it was major surgery, but I had quite a serious surgery on my knee. It's taken me about five months to get back to even playing, moving and [ready to play] against these players," Kyrgios was quoted as saying by the ATP Tour.

"It's been difficult, but at times it's been amazing just to be home with my family. Tennis is a sport where you travel so much of the year and being home, for me, was important. But seeing everyone [else] play wasn't easy at times. I'm just super excited that my knee is a bit better and I'm able to play now," he added.

Kyrgios enjoyed the best season of his career in 2022, when he racked up a 37-10 record, including a Tour-leading 12 wins on grass.

The World No. 28, who reached his maiden major final at last year's Wimbledon, hopes to pick up where he left off on the surface as he prepares for a first-round clash against Wu Yibing in Stuttgart.

"The grass season for me is always the best part of the year. This year has been really tough for me, obviously recovering from knee surgery. I'm coming back to a tournament [where] I've done really well in the past, played some amazing matches. The crowd is always really supportive, and the atmosphere is really good," said Kyrgios.

"I'm super excited to be here again and to get out there and play the sport that I've been working so hard to get back to," he added.

