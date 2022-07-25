Super Series U-16: Ahida stuns eighth seed to enter pre-quarterfinals

Bengaluru, July 25 On a day when the qualifiers outshone their better ranked rivals, Ahida Singh of Karnataka stunned the eighth seed Madhumitha Ramesh of Tamil Nadu 6-1, 6-o to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the Karnataka AITA Super Series U-16 at the KSLTA Courts here on Monday.

"I did not know that she was a seeded player. All I knew was that I should go out and play well," said the sixth grade student after defeating her 13-year-old rival.

Taking control of the match from the word 'go' the 11-year-old Ahida raced to a 3-0 lead in the first before committing the only blemish of the match, losing her serve in the fourth game.

The TAFL Tennis Academy student did not look back from then on as she more often than not placed the ball deftly and made her opponent to commit errors.

Later, another qualifier Indusha Nimakayala sent home the fifth seed Jia Singh 6-1, 6-2.

Meanwhile in the Boys category, seventh seed Arjun Premkumar succumbed to Aahil Ayaz as he went down in straight sets 4-6, 3-6.

