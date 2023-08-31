US Open Day 3: Zhang Zhizhen of China scripts history, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Tiafoe advance to Round 3, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud out

New York, Aug 31 Novak Djokovic once again proved his unwavering dominance by advancing to the third round of the US Open 2023.

The Spanish tennis player Bernabe Zapata Miralles was defeated by the Serbian tennis player by a score of 6-4, 6-1, 6-1. Novak will now face his fellow countryman, Laslo Djere in the Round 3.

Novak expressed his joy playing in the US Open tournament after a long time and said, “I’m happy to be back in front of you guys. That’s what gives me strength & motivation at 36. I still have the hunger & desire to play my best on this court.”

Since the introduction of the ATP rankings in 1973, Zhang Zhizhen of China became the first male Chinese player to defeat a top-five opponent, making history in the process. With a score of 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 0-6, 6-2, the world number 67 defeated Casper Ruud, who finished runner-up at the US Open the previous year, in an astounding shock.

His victory over Ruud was a key turning point for Chinese men's tennis, as Zhang's outstanding performance demonstrated his tenacity and fortitude.

Over time, the accomplishments of the 26-year-old Zhang have progressively increased. In the past, he made history by becoming the first man from China to win a main-draw match at the French Open in 86 years.

He also advanced to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open ATP Masters 1000 tournament. Zhang's recent victory over Ruud is evidence of his commitment and resolve to improve Chinese men's tennis on the international scene.

In the US Open second round, Swiss player Dominic Stricker defeated seventh-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas after a grueling five-set. Stricker defeated Tsitsipas in the nail-biting finale with a score of 7-5, 6-7(2), 6-7(5), 7-6(6), and 6-3, earning his first victory over a player ranked in the top 10.

Meanwhile, Americans Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Coco Gauff, and Taylor Fritz continued to shine at the US Open, advancing to the third round showcasing the strength of American Talent.

Iga Swiatek of Poland, the reigning champion, encountered a difficult challenge in her second-round match against Daria Saville. Swiatek was tested to the limit despite winning 6-3, 6-4 since Saville showed persistence throughout the match.

In the first round of the US Open's doubles, Australian Matthew Ebden and Indian Rohan Bopanna displayed their skill by defeating the Australian team of Christopher O'Connell and Aleksandar Vukic. The duo earned 60 match points as compared to Vukiv and O’Connell who only managed to get 32 points.

