Wimbledon: Petra Kvitova knocks out Natalija Stevanovic, reaches R16

London [UK], July 8 : The No.9 seed Petra Kvitova dodged the rain and quelled a dogged opponent Natalija Stevanovic 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the last 16 of Wimbledon for the seventh time.

Kvitova looked imperious at times against No.225-ranked Stevanovic. She came back from an early break deficit to win the first set in a burst of excellent volleying and precise serving after a difficult start. Even when Stevanovic upped her game in the second set, Kvitova defended brilliantly on way to a break lead.

But the 28-year-old Stevanovic showed some of the tenacity that has propelled her to the third round of her Grand Slam main-draw debut. She fended off a point to trail 5-3, but instead gained a 5-4 lead on serve when play was interrupted due to rain.

On resuming, Kvitova re-emerged with laser focus to take the first ten points. However, completing the contest was not so straightforward. The Czech had to navigate six deuces and preserve three break points, whilst Stevanovic saved the first three match points she faced, the third with a spectacular down-the-line forehand winner. Kvitova's serve, on the other hand, continued to come through when she needed it, and she banged down an unreturnable delivery to earn her fourth match point.

Kvitova will next face either No.6 seed Ons Jabeur or former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

Elsewhere, Beatriz Haddad Maia powered into the fourth round for the first time defeating Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-2. In an hour and 30 minutes, the Brazilian star overcame Romania's Sorana Cirstea in straight sets. It also happened to be Haddad Maia's first appearance in Round 4 of the grass-court tournament.

Cirstea was outstanding, smashing 22 wins to Haddad Maia's 23. However, the fact that she committed 30 unforced errors, 19 more than the Brazilian, did not help her much.

