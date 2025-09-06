Bhiwandi Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out at Dyeing Factory in Thane District

A massive fire erupted on Saturday (September 6) at a dyeing factory in Bhiwandi, located in Thane district. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, and firefighting teams are working to bring the blaze under control.

As of now, no details regarding casualties or property damage have been released. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

This incident comes just two days after another fire in Mumbai’s Malad area on Thursday (September 4), where a firecracker shop in Somwaari Bazar caught fire due to a suspected short circuit, according to police.