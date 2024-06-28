Dombivli Man Loses ₹17 Lakh in Online Trading App Scam

In a recent incident, a man from Dombivli, Thane has been defrauded of Rs. 17,13,500 in an online trading scam. The victim, Zafaralam Ahmed, was contacted by an unknown mobile phone holder who persuaded him to invest in trading through the JAMBIN PRO app. The complainant Ahmed is 32- years-old and a resident of Sagaon, Dombivli. He was instructed to transfer a total of Rs. 17,13,500 into the accused's bank account. However, after the money was transferred, the accused failed to return it, leaving Ahmed and a witness to the fraud with financial losses.

Based on the complaint filed by Ahmed, a case has been registered against the unknown mobile phone holder under Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (Case No. II 823/2024). The investigation of the case is currently being carried out by Sub Inspector Gangurde. The police urge citizens to remain vigilant against such online trading scams and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.