'Government of India should apologize to Muslims'; Thane police website hacked

The Thane police website has been hacked by unknown individuals. Hackers have alerted the government after a police website was hacked. 'Government of India, you are repeatedly creating controversy over Islam. You don't know tolerance. Apologize to Muslims around the world as soon as possible, otherwise we will not remain silent, 'the hackers have posted on the Thane Police website.

There has been a huge increase in website hacking cases over the last few years. Websites of many important individuals, Union Ministers and organizations have been hacked. The Thane Police website has also been hacked. Senior police officials have also confirmed that the website was hacked.

Meanwhile, no official information has come to light as to who hacked this website and further investigation is being carried out by the cyber police.