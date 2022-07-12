Jitendra Awhad gets angry when he saw potholes on road and bypass

Thane: With the onset of rains, accidents are taking place due to accumulation of water in potholes on the roads. The torrential rains have also caused potholes in the roads. The issue of pits in Thane district also came to the fore. After Thane Chief Minister and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister, the problems of potholes and traffic jams on Thane roads have come to the fore. On the other hand, after leaving the ministry, now Jitendra Awhad has also taken to the streets.

Various Municipal Corporations in the state awarded contracts for road repairs and filling of potholes before the monsoon. However, the condition of the repaired road has deteriorated and anger is being expressed by motorists and citizens. So, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has convened a meeting at Thane Collectorate and instructed the officials to pay attention to the problem of roads. So, after independence, MLA Jitendra Awhad also took to the streets. On Monday, they inspected the damaged road on the Mumbra Bypass.

"I personally inspected the Mumbra Bypass today. There are three large potholes in the sandy belt of the Mumbra Bypass where the bypass starts and the following rods are also visible. I have been talking to the concerned authorities for the last two days. "The work has not started yet. I think there is a possibility of a major accident if the work is delayed. However, the work should start immediately," tweeted Jitendra Awhad.