Kalyan: Woman Loses Gold Jewelry in Garbage, Gets It Back Safely

Gold prices have skyrocketed recently, making it more important than ever to safeguard precious jewelry. In a surprising incident, a woman accidentally threw her gold necklace into the household garbage. Fortunately, thanks to the alertness of local sanitation staff, the necklace was recovered before it was lost forever. Upon receiving her necklace, the woman and her family were overjoyed, praising the dedication and quick action of the cleaning staff. The incident highlights the crucial role sanitation workers play in managing city waste while also protecting residents’ belongings.

Early one morning in Kalyan East, sanitation workers from Sumit Company under KDMC were collecting garbage from various parts of the locality, as part of their routine duties. The collected waste was being transported to the Intercutting Center at Kachore Tekdi. During this process, Sumit Company official Sameer Khade received a call from a woman informing him that she had accidentally thrown her gold necklace into the trash. Acting immediately, Khade notified the sanitation workers, the truck driver transporting the garbage, and other relevant staff about the lost necklace, ensuring everyone was alert and prepared to recover it.

The woman whose necklace had been discarded was also called to the Intercutting Center. Upon her arrival, the sanitation workers began sorting through the accumulated waste in front of her and her family. Together, the woman, her family, and the staff carefully searched the piles of garbage. Their efforts soon paid off when the lost gold necklace was found intact. Handing it back to her brought immense relief and joy to the woman, and her family was visibly delighted. The staff’s attentive efforts earned widespread appreciation across the Kalyan community, reinforcing trust in the city’s sanitation system.